Domani Wealth LLC Invests $2.75 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,570 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

