Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.55. 3,739,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.88. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

