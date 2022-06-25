Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

NYSE PNC traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.84. 3,039,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

