Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donaldson by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

