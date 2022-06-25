DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $586,604.50 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $586,604.50 and $9.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00535923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00299503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

