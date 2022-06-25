Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 5.1%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 71,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 158,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$130.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.