Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 867,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.