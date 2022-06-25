Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.17

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 14854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.