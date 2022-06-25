e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.80

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.80 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.33 ($0.20), with a volume of 71,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 19.31. The company has a market cap of £87.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.61.

Get e-therapeutics alerts:

About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.