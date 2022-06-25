Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.59. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,249,487 shares.

KODK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $418.28 million, a P/E ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at $3,710,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 383,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 95.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

