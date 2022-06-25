Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 150,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of £15.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 317,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,876.10 ($19,446.47).

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

