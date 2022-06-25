Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

