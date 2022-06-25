Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

