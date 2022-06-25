Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,547 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

