Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.