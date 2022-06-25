Electrify.Asia Market Cap Reaches $480,204.21 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $480,204.21 and approximately $241,186.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 67.1% against the dollar.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

