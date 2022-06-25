Emercoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,577.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $899,778.47 and approximately $13,577.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039115 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,465,605 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

