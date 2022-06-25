Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $932.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.