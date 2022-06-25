Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.56.

EHC stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

