EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 290,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,861. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

