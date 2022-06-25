EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 290,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,861. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
