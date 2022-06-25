Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,854,658. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

