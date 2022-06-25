EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 51,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 51,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

