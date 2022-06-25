Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Achieves $52.00 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $24.84 or 0.00116204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,377.17 or 1.00002570 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.