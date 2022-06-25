EOS Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $978.69 million and approximately $182.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,264,681 coins and its circulating supply is 992,785,949 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.