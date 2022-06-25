Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 25th (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AUMN, CRBP, EFOI, ESBA, FONR, LCI, MARK)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 25th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.