Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

ERFSF opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

