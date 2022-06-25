Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

ERFSF opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.