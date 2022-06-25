EvenCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,796.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $21,957.99 and approximately $60,796.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 116.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00288395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.01878048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005974 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

