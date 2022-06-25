Everipedia Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $52.05 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00144784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014221 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

