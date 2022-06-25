EvidenZ (BCDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,971.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,971.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.43 or 0.99960024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.