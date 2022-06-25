Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 810,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

