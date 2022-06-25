Exeedme One Day Trading Volume Tops $167,810.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $167,810.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

