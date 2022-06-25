Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $193.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $224.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $172.37 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

