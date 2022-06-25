Factom Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Factom has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,358,192 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

