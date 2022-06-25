FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

