FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

FDS traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.82.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.67.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.