Fear NFTs One Day Volume Tops $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00071501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.