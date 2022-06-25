FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

