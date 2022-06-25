Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $156.71 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00028345 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $156.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00142873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 223,833,794 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

