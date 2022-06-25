Financial Comparison: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) vs. Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.42% -20.69%

This table compares Evotec and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 7.52 $7.14 million N/A N/A Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.44) -1.10

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evotec and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 717.84%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Evotec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

