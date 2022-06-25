Financial Contrast: CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 85.24 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.49%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

