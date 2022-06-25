First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Community by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.