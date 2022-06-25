First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.