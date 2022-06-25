First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

FV opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

