First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

