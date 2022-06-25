First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.