First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.512 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.