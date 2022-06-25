First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,993,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,182,000.

