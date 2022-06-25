First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.