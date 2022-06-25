First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 30th

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.