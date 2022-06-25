First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

